Wilbur Smith Rotary Club honors public safety officers

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/ KMSS) – A Texarkana rotary club honored public safety officers from both sides of the state line on Thursday.

Every year, the Wilbur Smith Rotary Club recognizes police, fire, and other emergency responders.

A club spokesperson says they all go above and beyond in their jobs and help save lives.

“This is another indication of how much this community supports our public service officers who are on the line every day. We’re proud of them and we’re happy to recognize them,” Texarkana Chamber of Commerce President Michael Malone said.

There were 10 officers recognized from Arkansas and Texas state police and Texas Department of Public Safety.

Malone said there were over 110 officers who attended the ceremony with over 90 Rotarians and community leaders.

This year’s ceremony featured keynote speaker Brian Crawford. He’s the Senior Vice-President and Chief Administrative Officer of the Willis-Knighton health system.

