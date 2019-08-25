Wiley College hosts back to school drive

MARSHALL, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS)- Wiley College is giving back to students heading back to school in a big way.

The Student Government Association held it’s second annual back to school drive today.

Kids in the community received backpacks, supplies and even haircuts.

All while enjoying music, food, and a dunk tank.

“It’s so important to let our students and the students in the community see what it’s like to serve and be served,” said Angelique Cooper, SGA President.

The SGA president says they served 500 students and hope the event continues to grow each year.