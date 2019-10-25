Wiley College hosts TEDx event

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A college campus is working to bring inspirational ideas to the community.

“This is huge and monumental and we are elated that we were selected,” said Kemisha Roston, event organizer.

Wiley College was granted a license to host a TEDx talk, making the school’s event Thursday night the first of its kind in east Texas.

“When I found out they were coming to Wiley, I was just like, ‘That’s really dope,’ said Angelique Allen, student. “I get to see what I watch on YouTube or the internet all of the time”

The non-profit TED provides a platform for sharing meaningful messages. Topics cover a wide range of issues centering around personal development and other ideas organizers say are worth spreading.

“I was wanting the opportunity to share more about what I am passionate about and what I think will help others heal,” said Rae Lundy. “And self-care is one of those things.”

The speakers helping to inspire attendees to keep focusing on the future.

“Wiley College is a small school and we’re getting on the map and this is one way that we’re able to do so,” said Allen.

Eight speakers were selected out of more than 140 applicants to participate in Wiley College’s inaugural TEDx event.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.