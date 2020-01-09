Women Veterans host fundraiser for monument

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex will host a fundraiser to help pay for a monument honoring women who have served in the armed forces. The event, “Munchin’ for the Monument”, takes place Thursday, January 16th from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Red River Brewing Company located at 1200 Marshall Street in Shreveport.

You can purchase a variety of dinners ranging in price from $15 to $25. Proceeds will help pay for the monument which will be erected at the Veterans Memorial in the Bossier City Municipal Complex.

From the organization’s website:

The Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex is a 501(c)(3)/509(a)(2) non-profit foundation whose goal is to raise approximately $100,000 to erect a bronze statue of a Woman Veteran at the Veterans Memorial at the Bossier City Municipal Complex on the Benton Road Spur in Bossier City, Louisiana. The statue will depict a Woman Veteran in battle dress uniform standing on a granite base with five bronze service seals and the inscription “Dedicated in honor of those women who have, those who are and those who will serve our great Nation”. The statue will be surrounded by engraved granite and terra cotta bricks which will be available for purchase. Prices and order forms are available under the Sponsorship/Donation Opportunities tab and the “Buy a Brick” tab on this website. All donations are final and are tax deductible.

