YMCA of Northwest Louisiana sets its sights on new Bossier City location

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana will be presenting a proposal to build a new YMCA in Bossier City.

Bossier City Council will hear the proposition during their meeting Tuesday, Dec. 7. The new facility would cover 65,000 square feet and is estimated to create approximately 150 jobs.

A release by the YMCA said it is time to capitalize on the growth and momentum in the area.

“Bossier City has been discussing the prospect of building a Y in the city for many years. Now is the time to move forward”.

This community center plans to offer a water safety program for second graders in the parish, a child watch area where parents can drop off kids to take classes, summer camps, and numerous programs and events for kids, teens, and adults.

“Bossier City is growing and needs to continue to find ways to improve its quality of life and stimulate economic growth. The Y will create jobs and draw countless families over numerous weekends, due to swim meets and other sports tournaments, to eat in Bossier City restaurants, shop in Bossier City shops, and stay in Bossier City hotels,” CEO Gary Lash said.

They estimate it could potentially create up to 7 million dollars a year in economic impact a year for the area. If approved by the council, the project will take approximately a year and a half to build.

On Oct. 26 the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana broke ground on a new facility in south Shreveport at Camp Forbing Town Center. City and parish leaders, local businesses, health care workers, and moms and dads attended the ceremony and played games. They say they are excited for a new place the community can come together.