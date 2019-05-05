Tyson chicken strips recalled for possible metal contamination

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KTAL/KMSS) - Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 12 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that may be contaminated with "extraneous" material, namely pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

Previously, Tyson Foods recalled about 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets due to possible contamination with rubber in January, before recalling about 69,000 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken strips in March due to possible metal contamination.

Saturday's massive recall is an expansion of the March recall, FSIS stated.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips were sold as: