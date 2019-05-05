Tyson chicken strips recalled for possible metal contamination
(KTAL/KMSS) - Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 12 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that may be contaminated with "extraneous" material, namely pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.
Previously, Tyson Foods recalled about 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets due to possible contamination with rubber in January, before recalling about 69,000 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken strips in March due to possible metal contamination.
Saturday's massive recall is an expansion of the March recall, FSIS stated.
The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips were sold as:
- 25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).
- 25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).
- 20-lb. cases of frozen “SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” and case code 3348CNQ03.
