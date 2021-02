If you have questions, comments, or concerns in regard to:



– Advertising

– Digital advertising and branding platforms

– Airing political ads on KMSS Fox 33

– Public file assistance

– Closed captioning



Please contact:



Andrew Givens

Station Manager/Director of Sales

Phone: 318-629-7125

Fax: 318-629-7158

Email: agivens@kmsstv.com