Contact KTAL NBC 6

KTAL NBC 6 Main Offices

3150 N Market St.

Shreveport, LA 71107

Phone: 318.629.6000

Fax: 318.629.6001

News Team: news@ktalnews.tv

Weather Team: weather@ktalnews.tv

Sports Team: sports@ktalnews.tv

Website Administrator:

If you have questions, comments or concerns in regards to ArkLaTexHomepage.com, please contact Digital Content Executive Producer Carolyn Roy via email at: CRoy@ktalnews.tv

Public File Assistance

For assistance accessing the public file, contact:

KTAL/KSHV Contact: Terri Cobb

Phone: 318.629.6000

Email: tcobb@ktalnews.tv

Commercial requests to use our video

For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.

Your input is valuable to us. Please send us your suggestions using the form below.