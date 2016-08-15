Brad Cesak – Weekend Sports Anchor

Brad joined the NBC 6 Sports Team as the Weekend Sports Anchor in June 2016.

Brad is excited about making the move to the Ark-La-Tex. He comes to Shreveport after spending the last three years in Abilene, TX covering West Texas football (Just like the movie Friday Night Lights!)

Brad has had the opportunity to cover numerous state championship games and college football games, but his true passion is getting to tell the stories of local athletes and coaches.

Brad is a proud graduate of Texas Tech University, and every Saturday he makes sure to keep up with his Red Raiders.

When Brad is not at work, he likes to spend his time going to the movies, or just sitting on his couch and binging on Netflix.

Brad is always looking for the next great story to tell and he loves to get viewer feedback. So, feel free to shoot him an email at bcesak@ktalnews.tv. You can also follow him on Twitter at @bradcesak and on Facebook at facebook.com/bradcesaknbc6.