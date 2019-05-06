John Walton – News Director

Since January, 2016, John Walton has served as News Director for KTAL NBC 6 News in Shreveport, La.

Before coming to Shreveport, John was News Director at KARD in West Monroe, La.

Prior to returning to his home state, John was morning Executive Producer at Central Florida News 13, a 24-hour cable news channel in Orlando, Florida. Previously, John spent five years in Syracuse, N.Y. as Executive Producer and Assistant News Director at News 10 Now. John’s career has also taken him to Beaumont, Texas, Austin, Texas and Baton Rouge, La.

John graduated from Southern University in 1998 with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. When John’s career took him back to Baton Rouge, he also received his M.A. in Broadcast Journalism from Southern University in 2002.

John has completed Supervisor Excellence courses while working in Syracuse and Orlando. In 2013, he graduated from Leadership Ouachita, a program with the Monroe Chamber of Commerce.

If you have a story idea, email John at jwalton@ktalnews.tv.

Follow him on Twitter at @John_Walton_.

