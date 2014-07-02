Tim Owens – Sports Director

Tim Owens was named Sports Director at NBC 6 in June 2014. In the past, he’s worked as a Sports Anchor/Reporter in Terre Haute, In. and Panama City Beach, Fla.

Tim has had the pleasure of covering the Super Bowl, Indianapolis 500, the College Football Playoff Semifinal game as well as several other major sports events.

However, his passion is on the local level as he enjoys following the great athletes who come from the Ark-La-Tex and do big things.

Tim is a proud Ashland University graduate and still follows his alma mater.

When not at work, you can find Tim enjoying the sun on the links, playing softball, bowling or enjoying hot and spicy food at a local restaurant. He also loves to travel.

Tim is a proud stepdad to Abby and Amelia and an uncle of seven nieces and nephews.

Tim is always looking for great human interest story ideas and viewer feedback, so feel free to email him at towens@ktalnews.tv.

Follow him on twitter @TimOwensTV and @KTALSports.