Enter KTAL NBC 6 Basketball Madness for a chance to $1M

KTAL NBC 6 Basketball Madness

Bracket Challenge

Official Rules

1. Local Market Sponsors. This local market bracket champion contest (“Contest”) is sponsored by KTAL (the “Station”), 3150 North Market St., Shreveport, LA 71107, Velocity Care, 2151 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111, Pro Tint, 132 Dewberry Lane, Minden, LA 71055, Red River Chevrolet, 221 Traffic St. Bossier City, LA 71111, Johnny’s Pizza House, 100 Arkansas Road, West Monroe, LA 71291, and 4 Aces Tax Prep, 6505 Hearne Ave., Shreveport, LA 71108 (collectively, the “Local Market Sponsors(s)”). This Contest is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Local Market Sponsors(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

This Contest is being offered in association with the national Second Street Men’s College Basketball Tournament Contest, which is separately sponsored by Second Street Media Inc. (“Second Street”) and begins at 12:01 AM EST on March 11, 2019. The Second Street contest rules are included below for review and acceptance.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. This local market Contest is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within KTAL’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of KTAL, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, the other Local Market Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in KTAL’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Contest materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a KTAL contest or sweepstakes only once (1) every sixty (60) days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once (1) every six (6) months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. This Local Market Contest will begin accepting entries on March 10, 2019 at 11:01 PM CT and ending on April 6, 2019 at 4:00 PM CT. To enter the Contest, entrants must visit www.arklatexhomepage.com/contests and submit an entry form. Entrants must include their name, phone number and e-mail address, date of birth and bracket selections in order to enter. Individual bracket selections can be added to each entry form between March 17, 2019, following the team selection announcements, and April 6, 2019 at 4:00 PM CT (See below). Incomplete entries will not be considered. All entries must be complete and received by April 6, 2019 at 4:00 PM CT. One (1) entry per person will be accepted.

This Local Market Contest provides three (3) team selection period opportunities:

March 17, 2019 (7:00 PM ET) – March 21, 2019 (12:00 PM ET) – Full Bracket

March 25, 2019 (12:00 PM ET) – March 28, 2019 (6:00 PM ET) – 16 Team Bracket

April 1, 2019 (12:00 PM ET) – April 6, 2019 (5:00 PM ET) – 4 Team Bracket

There are six (6) rounds of play, with the first (1st) round commencing with sixty-four (64) teams. Teams will be eliminated as each new round commences. Entrants will not be required to pick the winners of the “First Four” play-in games.

Entrants may participate for the entire tournament – entering and completing bracket selections for all six rounds – thereby participating in the Full Bracket Game – if entered by or before 11:00 AM CT on March 21, 2019.

Entrants may participate in the 16 Team Bracket Game – entering and completing bracket selections before the Third (3rd) Round tip off – if entered by or before 5:00 PM CT on March 28, 2019.

Entrants may participate in the 4 Team Bracket Game – entering and completing bracket selections before the Fifth (5th) Round tip off – if entered by or before 4:00 PM CT on April 6, 2019.

Full Bracket Game

In the “Full Bracket” game, which includes all six (6) rounds, entrant picks the winner of each game of each round of the tournament prior to the start of the first full round of the tournament (hereafter referred to as the “First Round”). Bracket selections for entrants in the Full Bracket game will be locked for the remainder of the tournament as of the tip-off of the first game in the First Round.

• Entrant will receive two (2) points for each First (1st) Round game you pick correctly.

• Entrant will receive four (4) points for each correct Second (2nd) Round game pick.

• Entrant will receive eight (8) points for each correct Third (3rd) Round game pick.

• Entrant will receive sixteen (16) points for each correct Fourth (4th) Round game pick.

• Entrant will receive thirty-two (32) points for each correct Fifth (5th) Round game pick.

• Entrant will receive sixty-four (64) points for each correct Sixth (6th) Round/(Championship Game) game pick.

All six (6) rounds add up to 384 possible points. The eligible entrant with the highest total score for ALL rounds combined (First – Sixth/Championship Game) will be determined as the Full Bracket game winner.

16 Team Bracket Game

In the “16 Team Bracket” game, which commences at the beginning of the Third Round, entrant picks the winner of each game of each remaining round of the tournament prior to the start of the Third Round of the tournament. Bracket selections for entrants in the 16 Team Bracket game will be locked for the remainder of the tournament as of the tip-off of the first game in the Third Round.

• Entrant will receive eight (8) points for each correct Third Round game pick.

• Entrant will receive sixteen (16) points for each correct Fourth Round game pick.

• Entrant will receive thirty-two (32) points for each correct Fifth Round game pick.

• Entrant will receive sixty-four (64) points for each correct Sixth/Round (Championship Game) game pick.

All four (4) rounds remaining add up to 256 possible points. The eligible entrant with the highest total score for the Third – Sixth/Championship Game Rounds combined will be determined as the 16 Team Bracket winner.

4 Team Bracket Game

In the “4 Team Bracket” game, which commences at the beginning of the Fifth Round, entrant picks the winner of each game of each remaining round of the tournament prior to the start of the Fifth Round of the tournament. Bracket selections for entrants in the 4 Team Bracket game will be locked for the remainder of the tournament as of the tip-off of the first game in the Fifth Round.

• Entrant will receive thirty-two (32) points for each correct Fifth Round game pick.

• Entrant will receive sixty-four (64) points for each correct Sixth/Round (Championship Game) game pick.

The last two (2) rounds remaining add up to 128 possible points. The eligible entrant with the highest total score for the Fifth and Sixth/Championship Game Rounds combined will be determined as the 4 Team Bracket winner.



For ALL Bracket Games – if a game is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, that game shall not count for any entrant and scores will be computed as if the game did not exist.

For ALL Bracket Games – in the event of a tie for the highest overall score, the following “Score Approximation Formula”, outlined below, will be used to determine the specific Bracket Game winner.

Score Approximation Formula:

1) Subtract what the entrant chose as the score for the winning team from the actual winning team’s score and square this value.

2) Subtract what the entrant chose as the score for the losing team from the actual losing team’s score and squares this value.

3) Add the value from 1 and 2 above together to get the entrant’s “score approximation.”

The tied entrant with the lowest “Score Approximation” will be deemed the winner.

If there are still ties, the ties will be broken based on the following criteria in this order:

1) The most points earned in the Fifth Round.

2) The most points earned in the Fourth Round.

3) The most points earned in the Third Round.

4) The most points earned in the Second Round.

5) The most points earned in the First Round.

6) If there is still a tie, the winner will be randomly selected from the remaining tied entrants.

Local Market Sponsors(s) is/are not responsible for cancellations, broadcast outages or delays, computer, technical, telephone service issues or outages, any other delay, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or these Official Rules.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by Local Market Sponsors(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Local Market Sponsors(s) in its/their sole discretion. If the Local Market Sponsors(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Contest (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Local Market Sponsors(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Contest, the Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at www.arklatexhomepage.com. Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest. The Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Local Market Sponsors(s) in its/their sole discretion. Entries not conforming to these entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE LOCAL MARKET SPONSORSS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Local Market Contest online, participants agree to www.arklatexhomepage.com Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at www.arklatexhomepage.com/privacy-policy. Upon entry, all entry information becomes the property of the Local Market Sponsors(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Local Market Sponsors(s). By entering, entrants grant the Local Market Sponsors(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on www.arklatexhomepage.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.



5. Prize(s). There will be nine (9) local market winners, as detailed immediately below, in this Contest. Winners will be notified by phone or e-mail.

There will be seven (7) Full Bracket Game winners, including six (6) round winners and one (1) overall winner. Round winners will be announced within 48 hours of the conclusion of that round. The overall winner of the Full Bracket Game will be announced within 48 hours after the Championship Game.

• Each Full Bracket Game round winner will receive a $25 Gift Card redeemable at Walmart. The approximate retail value of the Full Bracket Game round winner is $25.00.

• The Full Bracket Game overall winner will receive a $25 Gift Card redeemable at Walmart. The approximate retail value of the Full Bracket Game overall winner is $25.00

There will one (1) overall winner for the 16 Team Bracket Game. The overall winner of the 16 Team Bracket Game will be announced within 48 hours after the Championship Game.

• The 16 Team Bracket Game overall winner will receive a $25 Gift Card redeemable at Walmart. The approximate retail value of the 16 Team Bracket Game overall winner is $25.00

There will be one (1) overall winner for the 4 Team Bracket Game. The overall winner of the 4 Team Bracket Game will be announced within 48 hours after the Championship Game.

• The 4 Team Bracket Game overall winner will receive a $25 Gift Card redeemable at Walmart. The approximate retail value of the 4 Team Bracket Game overall winner is $25.00

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Local Market Sponsors(s). Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Local Market Sponsors(s) is/are not responsible for defective prizes. Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Other terms and conditions may apply.

6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The local market winners must claim the prize(s) in-person at the Station, 3150 North Market St., Shreveport, LA 71107, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CT)). Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed by 4:30 PM CT on April 22, 2019 or it/they will be forfeited. Winner(s) will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notifications will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Upon forfeiture of the prize(s), the Station has the right to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another Contest conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Local Market Sponsors(s). The Local Market Sponsors(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Local Market Sponsors(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Winner will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. Prize(s) may subject to availability. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Local Market Sponsors(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Local Market Sponsors(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Local Market Sponsors(s). This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. Local Market Sponsors(s) will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Local Market Sponsors(s).

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station, Facebook and on www.arklatexhomepage.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner.

7. Social Media. For contests or sweepstakes conducted or promoted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, iHeartRadio, or any other social media website (each a “Social Media Site” and collectively the “Social Media Sites”), the Sponsors reserve the right to void any entrant’s entry in the Sweepstakes for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the applicable Social Media Site, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, videos, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at their discretion. The Sponsors also reserve the right to block, ignore, report, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Sweepstakes and/or the Sponsors’ profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold the Social Media Sites harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Sweepstakes. Entrants understand that by logging-in to the applicable Social Media Site, that they agree to comply with the Social Media Site’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of the Social Media Site. Entrants agree that the Sponsors are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through the Social Media Sites, the Sponsors may be limited to using the information in a manner set forth by the Social Media Sites and in no other way.

8. Limitation on Liability. Local Market Sponsors(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Local Market Sponsors(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest or prize-related activity.

9. Reservation of Rights. Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this local market Contest for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Local Market Sponsors(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on www.arklatexhomepage.com.



10. Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Contest, please contact KTAL at 3150 North Market St., Shreveport, LA 71107. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please go to www.arklatexhomepage.com/contests or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KTAL, 3150 North Market St., Shreveport, LA 71107, within thirty (30) days of the end of this Contest.

See Second Street’s Contest Rules below.

SECOND STREET MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. THIS CONTEST IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA ONLY AND WILL BE GOVERNED BY U.S. LAW. DO NOT PARTICIPATE IF YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE AND LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES OR CANADA AT THE TIME OF ENTRY.

These Official Rules are for the Second Street Men’s College Basketball Tournament Contest (the “Contest”), which is a nationwide contest (including both the United States and Canada) Sponsored by Second Street Media Inc. (“Sponsor”). Local affiliates who choose to participate in this Contest may offer prizes for their participants only, but eligibility for those prizes may be restricted to individuals in the affiliate’s local area.

This Contest is not intended to be used for gambling purposes. If it is determined that a participant is using the Contest for gambling purposes, he/she will be disqualified.

ELIGIBILITY:

This Contest is open to legal residents of the 50 states of United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older, and legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec), who are of legal age of majority in their province of residence, at the time of entry. Local affiliates may restrict eligibility for affiliate prizes; eligibility for local affiliate prizes will be posted on the local affiliate’s website. Employees of Sponsor and participating affiliates (the “Promotion Parties”), and members of the immediate family (spouse, parent, child, sibling and their respective spouse) and households of each such employee are not eligible to participate or win a prize. This contest is void in Quebec and where prohibited by law.

HOW TO PLAY:

​

Full Bracket Game

In the “Full Bracket” game, you pick the winner of each game of each round of the tournament prior to the start of the first full round of the tournament (the round of 64 teams) (hereafter referred to as the “First Round”).

Select the team that you predict will win each game of the Men’s College Basketball Tournament and enter the score for the designated tie-breaker game. You may enter your picks until the scheduled tip-off of the first game of the First Round of the tournament. You will not be required to pick the winners of the four play-in games. Limit one (1) entry per person.

Each round of the tournament is worth up to 64 points. There are 6 rounds in the tournament worth up to 384 points. You will receive 2 points for each First Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 4 points for each Second Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 8 points for each Third Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 16 points for each Fourth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 32 points for each Fifth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 64 points for picking the winner of the Championship game. If a game is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, that game shall not count for any participant and scores will be computed as if the game did not exist.

The participant with the highest score for each round will be deemed the round winner, subject to verification. The participant with the highest total score for all rounds combined will be deemed the Full Bracket Grand Prize winner, subject to verification of eligibility.

In the event of a tie for the highest score in any round, the winner for the round will be randomly selected from among the tied participants.

In the event of a tie for the highest overall score, the “Score Approximation Formula” outlined below will be used to determine the Grand Prize winner.

Score Approximation Formula:

​

Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the winning team from the actual winning team’s score and square this value.

Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the losing team from the actual losing team’s score and squares this value.

Add the value from 1 and 2 above together to get the participant’s “score approximation.”

The tied participant with the lowest “Score Approximation” will be deemed the winner.

If there are still ties, the ties will be broken based on the following criteria in this order:

​

The most points earned in the Fifth Round.

The most points earned in the Fourth Round.

The most points earned in the Third Round.

The most points earned in the Second Round.

The most points earned in the First Round.

If there is still a tie, the winner will be randomly selected from the remaining tied players.

16 Team Bracket Game

In the 16 Team Bracket game, you pick the winner of each game of each round of the tournament remaining prior to the start of the third full round of the tournament (the round of 16 teams) (hereafter, the “Third Round”). The 16 Team Bracket game may not be offered by all local affiliates.

Select the team that you predict will win each game of the Men’s College Basketball Tournament from the Third Round on and enter the score for the designated tie-breaker game. You may enter your picks until the scheduled tip-off of the first game of the Third Round. Limit one (1) entry per person.

Each remaining round of the tournament is worth up to 64 points. There are 4 rounds remaining in the tournament worth up to 256 points. You will receive 8 points for each Third Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 16 points for each Fourth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 32 points for each Fifth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 64 points for picking the winner of the Championship game. If a game is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, that game shall not count for any participant and scores will be computed as if the game did not exist.

The participant with the highest total score for all rounds combined (Third Round through the Championship game) will be deemed the 16 Team Bracket Game winner, subject to verification of eligibility.

In the event of a tie for the highest overall score, the “Score Approximation Formula” outlined below will be used to determine the winner.

Score Approximation Formula:

​

Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the winning team from the actual winning team’s score and square this value.

Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the losing team from the actual losing team’s score and squares this value.

Add the value from 1 and 2 above together to get the participant’s “score approximation.”

The tied participant with the lowest “Score Approximation” will be deemed the winner.

If there are still ties, the ties will be broken based on the following criteria in this order:

​

The most points earned in the Fifth Round.

The most points earned in the Fourth Round.

The most points earned in the Third Round.

If there is still a tie, the winner will be randomly selected from the remaining tied players.

4 Team Bracket Game

In the 4 Team Bracket game, you pick the winner of each game of each round of the tournament remaining prior to the start of the fifth full round of the tournament (the round of 4 teams) (hereafter, the “Fifth Round”). The 4 Team Bracket game may not be offered by all local affiliates.

Select the team that you predict will win each game of the Men’s College Basketball Tournament and enter the score for the designated tie-breaker game. You may enter your picks until the scheduled tip-off of the first game of the Fifth Round of the tournament. Limit one (1) entry per person.

Each remaining round of the tournament is worth up to 64 points. There are 2 rounds remaining in the tournament worth up to 128 points. You will receive 32 points for each Fifth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 64 points for picking the winner of the Championship game. If a game is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, that game shall not count for any participant and scores will be computed as if the game did not exist.

The participant with the highest total score for all rounds combined (Fifth Round through the Championship game) will be deemed the 4 Team Bracket Game winner, subject to verification of eligibility.

In the event of a tie for the highest overall score, the “Score Approximation Formula” outlined below will be used to determine the winner.

Score Approximation Formula:

​

Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the winning team from the actual winning team’s score and square this value.

Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the losing team from the actual losing team’s score and squares this value.

Add the value from 1 and 2 above together to get the participant’s “score approximation.”

The tied participant with the lowest “Score Approximation” will be deemed the winner.

If there are still ties, the ties will be broken based on the following criteria in this order:

​

The most points earned in the Fifth Round.

If there is still a tie, the winner will be randomly selected from the tied players.

WINNER NOTIFICATION:

Winners will be notified by email. All posted results are unofficial until winners are verified. If a winner does not respond within seven (7) days of the initial notification email, the prize will be forfeited and awarded to the next highest scoring participant. Prizes won by an eligible participant who is a minor in his/her state of residence will be awarded to minor’s parent or legal guardian who must sign and return all required documents. Sponsor is not responsible for any change of email address, mailing address and/or telephone number of participants.

PRIZES:

The Promotion Parties reserve the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and no cash equivalent or substitution of prize is offered, except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor.

The Promotion Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Any and all warranties and/or guarantees on a prize (if any) are provided only by the manufacturer, and winners agree to look solely to such manufacturers for any such warranty and/or guarantee. Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and may be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

National Prizes

​

Winner of Full Bracket game individual rounds – One college basketball themed Fathead of the winner’s choosing. The approximate retail value of the weekly prize is $89.

Overall Winner of Full Bracket – One college basketball themed Fathead of the winner’s choosing, approximate retail value of $89, and a PlayStation 4 Pro, approximate retail value $249.

Overall Winner of 16 Team Bracket – One college basketball themed Fathead of the winner’s choosing, approximate retail value of $89, and a PlayStation 4 Pro, approximate retail value $249.

Overall Winner of 4 Team Bracket – One college basketball themed Fathead of the winner’s choosing, approximate retail value of $89, and a PlayStation 4 Pro, approximate retail value $249.

National Bonus Prizes

​

One (1) $1,000,000 cash annuity prize* will be awarded if a participant correctly picks all 63 games correctly. If more than one participant correctly picks all 63 games correctly, the $1,000,000 cash prize will be evenly divided and distributed among all participants who correctly picked all 63 games.

This prize will not be awarded unless someone correctly picks the required number of games. Determination of cash prize winners, verification of eligibility, and compliance with these rules will be conducted by SCA Promotions, Inc., whose decision will be final.

*If won, the $1,000,000 prize will be awarded as an annuity.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

Participants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and that the decisions of the Sponsor are final and binding on all matters pertaining to the Contest.

The Promotion Parties reserve the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and no cash equivalent or substitution of prize is offered, except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. The Promotion Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Any and all warranties and/or guarantees on a prize (if any) are provided only by the manufacturer, and winners agree to look solely to such manufacturers for any such warranty and/or guarantee. Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and may be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

A participant grants to Sponsor and its affiliates the right to use and publish his/her proper name and state/province or residence online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest. By accepting a prize, a winner grants Sponsor the right to use his or her name and likeness for advertising and promotional purposes without further compensation. Participants agree (a) to release and hold Sponsor, Promotion Parties and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents harmless from any and all liability for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including death, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of the prize or participation in this Contest; (b) that under no circumstances will participants be permitted to obtain awards for any punitive, incidental or consequential damages; (c) all causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, or any prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; and (d) any and all claims, judgments, and award shall be limited to actual out-of- pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs.

PRIVACY NOTICE:

Information you provide in connection with this contest is subject to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy and will be shared with your local affiliate.

LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY:

Sponsor and Promotion Parties are not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God, lost, late, misdirected, postage-due, unintelligible, returned, undelivered entries or email, or for lost, interrupted or unavailable satellite, network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), Website, or other connections availability, accessibility or traffic congestion, miscommunications, failed computer, network, telephone, satellite or cable hardware or software or lines, or technical failure, or jumbled, scrambled, delayed or misdirected transmissions, computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic or network. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of this Contest or Website, or act in violation of the Official Rules, or act in any manner to threaten or abuse or harass any person, or violate Website’s terms of service, as solely determined by the Sponsor, will be disqualified. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this Contest, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion, interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized Website access. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like methods of play will void all such plays, and may subject that participant to disqualification. Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual (and all of his or her submissions) who tampers with the submission process. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer or property related to or resulting from participating in this Contest. Should any portion of Contest be, in the Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Contest, or Contest plays, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest.

WINNERS:

For a list of national winners, mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Second Street Media, Inc., 1017 Olive Street, Mezzanine Level, St. Louis, MO, 63101, Attn: Men’s College Basketball Tournament Contest Winners List. Requests must be received by June 30, 2019.

This contest is sponsored by Second Street Media, Inc., 1017 Olive Street, Mezzanine Level, St. Louis, MO, 63101.

© 2019 Second Street Media, Inc.

The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Contest website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.