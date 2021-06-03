Enter to win a $50 gift card to The Oyster Bar and Grill!

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Local
Texarkana
Arkansas
Louisiana
Texas
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Education
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Veterans Voices
Military Matters
Newsfeed Now
Consumer Alerts
Weird
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
AG warns Arkansas residents about rise in catalytic converter thefts
Celebrate Ochsner LSU Health Eat Fit Dine Out by supporting Shreveport restaurants
Walmart giving 740,000 workers new Samsung phones with launch of app
Texas woman is 3rd person shot in 3 days by Louisiana cops
Video
Weather
Closings & Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Download our weather app
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather Live Blog
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Rain begins to increase Friday and will stick around through most of next week
Video
Nash Mayor declares state of disaster due to flooding
Spotty shower possible today, rain and thunderstorms increase this weekend
Video
Rain chances to stay low Thursday and then increase this weekend
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
High School Sports
Sunday Night Sports Blitz
NFL Draft
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NCAA
NBC Sports Streaming
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
NBA
MLB
Golf
Masters Report
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Jordan’s jump: Chiles soaring into Olympic contention
James Madison stuns No. 1 seed Oklahoma in WCWS opener
Name game: Final list set of possible successor to Indians
US advances to world hockey semifinals; Germans stun Swiss
Japan 2020
Fit for Life
Community
Jefferson Awards
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Medical Minute
Salute the Badge
Lifestyle
Events
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
KMSS FOX 33 Today’s Hero
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
Voices of Courage
Beyond the Protests
The Lynn Vance Show
Growing Strong
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Top Stories
Celebrate Ochsner LSU Health Eat Fit Dine Out by supporting Shreveport restaurants
YMCA of NWLA returning to south Shreveport with new facility, construction to start soon
Gallery
Shreveport mayor, City council to join together for ‘Two Days of Prayer’ to end violence
6 Hours of Caring telethon set for Tuesday to benefit local Red Cross chapters
Loving Living Local
Happily Living Local
Baking with Biskie
About Us
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
KHSV 45
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our App
TV Schedule
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Enter to win a $50 gift card to The Oyster Bar and Grill!
Contests
Posted:
Jun 3, 2021 / 02:36 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 3, 2021 / 03:03 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas, applications open June 2
Teen who drowned at Lake Bistineau identified, body recovered
Video
LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards briefing could include update on plans for COVID-19 vaccine incentives in Louisiana
Live
Smoke-free ban in Shreveport set to go into place next month for workplaces including bars, casinos
Video
Trumps endorses Kennedy re-election; attacks Cassidy
Don't Miss
Video shows accused peeping Tom lurking outside Florida girl’s bedroom
Video
‘Inferno-like’ Venus picked for 2 new NASA missions
High school football coach forced teen to eat entire pizza that his religion forbids, family says
Video
VIDEO: Bodycam captures shootout between deputies, 2 children armed with AK-47 and shotgun
Video
No Fourth of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore, judge rules
Bear tranquilized after Great Smoky Mountains visitors try to feed it peanut butter, rangers say
Video
FDA: Do not eat cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood
Upload Your Photos & Videos