The Sewing Shop Sweepstakes: Win a sewing machine!

Enter above to win a Brother SE-625 Embroidery Sewing Machine from The Sewing Shop.

The SE-625 is great for starting your own business, upgrading your current machine, or the perfect gift.

This computerized 2-in-1 sewing and 4″ x 4″ embroidery machine features a 3.7″ Sew Smart color LCD touch screen display that allows you to preview your design edits on the screen before stitching and offers expanded embroidery designs as well as more than 100 versatile built-in sewing stitches, needle up/down and variable speed controls and drop feed for creative free-motion sewing.

This prize comes with a warranty and it includes classes at The Sewing Shop, too!

See contest rules for details.