After positive COVID-19 tests, Government Plaza to close for disinfection on Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After at least two Government Plaza employees tested positive for COVID-19, the City of Shreveport will disinfect the entire building on Wednesday, according to a news release issued by the City on Tuesday morning.

During a Caddo Commission special virtual meeting on Monday, Caddo Parish Administrator Dr. Woody Wilson confirmed several city employees who work in offices on the 5th floor tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Regardless of whether they closed the building down, Commissioner Roy Burrell said as far as he was concerned “the building is basically contaminated,” and he wouldn’t be showing up at any meetings at Government Plaza, because of safety concerns.

“The building is basically contaminated as far as I’m concerned,” Burrell said. “I will not be, with all due respect, showing up and putting myself at risk. I do have a family and I care about them more than politics.”

The news release said employees will work at home Wednesday while the building is disinfected, but should be back at work on Thursday, “barring any unexpected delays.”

Related Content Several Caddo Commissioners call for closure of Government Plaza due to COVID cases Video

Although Wilson said “several city employees were infected, the City said there were two, who worked in separate departments on the fifth floor, they were sent home after their diagnoses, and their workspaces were promptly sanitized.

The City said the entire building will be disinfected on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution, adding that “disinfecting the entire building will provide an additional measure of protection for employees and citizens conducting business at Government Plaza.”

The release said there will be limited access to the building to the public, and there will be no impact on essential city services.

Citizens and employees are already expected to wear a mask and practice social distancing in Government Plaza.

Plexiglass windows are installed at cashier stalls as a barrier of personal protection for employees and citizens alike. Additionally, appointments are required for departmental meetings to reduce building traffic.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.