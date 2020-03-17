East Texas school districts closing due to coronavirus outbreak

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two east Texas school districts will be closed through April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Both Karnack ISD and Jefferson ISD will be closed through April 3rd.

A post on the Jefferson ISD Facebook page says they are developing plans to provide instruction for all of our students while school is closed and also working on a plan to provide students meals while they’re out.

