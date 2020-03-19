Local banks impacted by coronavirus outbreak

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coronavirus outbreak is forcing local banking institutions to change how they do business.

The Red River Credit Union is temporarily closing access to all branch lobbies beginning on Friday.

Drive-thru lanes at branches will remain open regular operating hours. Hours may be extended as needed. Branches without drive-thru access will be closed and members are asked to visit the next closest branch.

For Debit Card replacement, Safe Deposit Box access, or other special banking situations, please call 903-735-3000 to request an appointment.

JPMorgan Chase says it will temporarily close about 20% of its branches and reduce staffing in the ones remaining in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move, which begins on Friday, should close about 1,000 locations.

It’s unclear what Chase bank locations in the ArkLaTex will be impacted.

