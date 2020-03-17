Local school districts to provide meals to students out of school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local school districts closed due to the coronavirus, are still working to keep their students fed.

BIENVILLE PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Grab and Go Lunch serving time from 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Two locations:

Arcadia City Hall

Willie Abney Recreation Center

Ringgold School Complex

Serving time 11 a.m. – Noon

Ringgold City Hall

Oak Tree Apartments

Starlight Baptist Church

CLAIBORNE PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Meals to go drive thru pickup 10 a.m. – Noon

Homer Cafeteria (All Homer Schools): Enter Pelican Drive from Main Street and pick up meal near the front entrance of the cafeteria

Haynesville High cafeteria (All Haynesville schools): Back gravel driveway near side cafeteria entrance

Summerfield High (all students): Front entrance drive-through

DESOTO PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT:

On Wednesday, DeSoto Parish Schools will begin serving curbside food pickup for students:

Antioch Baptist Church in Frierson, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Fellowship Community Church in Gloster, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

St. Peter Church of God in Christ in Logansport, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Logansport, 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.

New East Side Baptist Church in Mansfield, noon to 2 p.m.

Moore’s Chapel in Mansfield, noon to 2 p.m.

Pines Apartments in Mansfield, noon to 2 p.m.

Seventh Day Adventist in Mansfield, noon to 2 p.m.

Higher Ground Ministries in Mansfield, noon to 2 p.m.

Pelican Library, 11 a.m. to noon.

Stanley High School, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

Salem Baptist Church (main building) in Stonewall, noon to 1 pm.

For questions, call Dr. Darrell Hampton at (318) 872-1198 ext. 2.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020 DeSoto Parish Schools will begin serving curbside food pick-up. Please go to https://t.co/DMmZbZMvfP for locations and times. If you have any questions, please call 318-872-1198, extension 2 and leave a message for Dr. Darrell Hampton. — DeSoto Parish Schools (@DesotoParish) March 17, 2020

RED RIVER PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Beginning on Wednesday, they will have meals for pick-up on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. This will be a lunch and a next day breakfast package of food.

Pick up at RRES from 10:30-12:30

Additional Pick-up Locations from 11:30-12:00/look for School Board Vehicles or Bus

Locations:

All In Seafood Building on Hwy 71

Front Street in Hall Summit

Old Maggio Store at Lake End

Fire Station at Westdale

Deliverance Temple Church

Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020 food will be packaged for multiple days

Pick up at RRES from 10:30-12:30

Additional Pick-up Locations from 11:30-12:00/look for School Board Vehicles or Bus

Locations:

All In Seafood Building on Hwy 71

Front Street in Hall Summit

Old Maggio Store at Lake End

Fire Station at Westdale

Deliverance Temple

If you cannot make any of these locations, please call 318-932-4081 by Wednesday at 10:00 am.

MAGNOLIA, ARKANSAS SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Lunch will be provided to children of ages 0-18 from through Friday, March 20. Lunches may be picked up daily at the Central Elementary School cafeteria drive through from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Lunches will also be delivered from 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm to the following locations within the District:

West Side Park

South Side Park

McNeil Old School

Waldo Old Fire Station

Village Old School

NATCHITOCHES PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Any child who is 18 years of age or younger will be able to pick up breakfast between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 am. Lunch will be offered between 11:00 am and 12:30 p.m. Monday – Friday at 9 schools + Cloutierville.

Staff will be available during these times at the front of each school to provide meals to go.

Parents can simply drive through for pick-up or children can walk to the feeding site; however, children must be present to receive the meals. They do not have to be a student at the school to receive breakfast or lunch.

The following sites will serve breakfast and lunch Monday, March 16, 2020 -Friday, April 9, 2020:

Cloutierville

East

Fairview

Goldonna

Lakeview

Magnet

Marthaville

NCHS

Provencal

Vaughn

Feel free to contact us at 318-352-2358.

SABINE PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT:

All schools within the district are doing curbside bag meals from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. through Thursday, March 19th.

WEBSTER PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Breakfast and lunch meals will be served from 8 a.m. – Noon for parents/guardians to drive thru the designated site to pick up a “grab and go” breakfast and/or lunch meal for their child or children. Any child in the household (18 and under) is eligible to receive a meal. The child/children must be present in order to receive the meal.

Central Elementary

Doyline High School

Phillips Elementary

Webster Jr. High School

North Webster High School

North Webster Junior High School

