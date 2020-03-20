Minden City Hall closed to general public due to coronavirus

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Minden City Hall is now closed to the general public.

City leaders say the closure, which goes into effect immediately, is a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Customers can still use the drive-thru window at the utilities department. Utility payments can also be made through the city website, www.mindenla.org and the $3.50 convenience fee is waived until further notice.

Minden city employees and crews are still working, and city services will continue.

