Red River Parish Schools cancels student feeding program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Red River Parish School District is ending its student feeding program later this week.

The district says Wednesday will be the final day of the feeding program follow Louisiana Governor’s stay at home order.

The district says they will have food Wednesday from 11:00 am to 12:00 at the Elementary School.

“We will distribute as much food as we have on Wednesday so please look for multiple days of food packages. These packages will need to be immediately refrigerated. Thank you for your understanding and please know that we are praying for all of you and all of our state at this time” said Alison Hughes, Red River Parish Schools Superintendent.

On Sunday, Caddo and Bossier Parish Schools announced they were ending the grab and go meals this week.

DeSoto Parish says they plan to continue its feeding program.

