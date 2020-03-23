State Lottery offices closing Monday statewide; winners have extra 90 days to claim prizes

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Beginning at 5 p.m. Monday and until April 13, the Louisiana Lottery will close its Baton Rouge headquarters, regional prize payment offices statewide and distribution center to both employees and the public in order to comply with the Governor’s stay-at-home mandate issued Sunday.

During this time of emergency, the Lottery Office is asking that players hold on to any winning ticket of $600 or more until prize payment offices resume operations with the reassurance that all prize claim deadlines will be extended for an additional 90 days.

For all other prize levels, players can visit www.louisianalottery.com/claim for information on ways they may claim in the interim. While winning tickets can be claimed by mail, the Lottery reminds players that by law, an original ticket is required for prize payment, and therefore there is no recourse for tickets lost in transit.

According to the lottery office, Monday is the last day that scratch-off tickets will be shipped to retailers until the mandate ends and drawings for the Lottery’s games will continue as scheduled, with the exception of April 12, Easter Sunday, when no Louisiana-based drawings will take place.

Additionally, lottery ticket sales will continue at any retailer that is willing and able to do so, officials said.

“We recognize and regret the inconvenience these operational adjustments may cause our players and retailers,” Lottery President Rose Hudson added.

“In these uncertain times, the ultimate goal must be the safety and welfare of our entire Louisiana community.”

The Lottery will continue to monitor state and federal officials for new information on how to proceed and will be communicating our plans to resume reopening as the situation changes.