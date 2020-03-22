Stay at home ordered forces cancellation of Brookshire’s hiring event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stay at home order has forced Brookshire’s to cancel a planned hiring event this week in Shreveport.

The stay at home directive goes into effect on Monday at 5 p.m.

The Brookshire’s job fair was set for March 23-27 at 388 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

Last week Brookshire’s said they were hoping to increase their workforce by 20 to 30 percent to help serve their customers during this busy time.

