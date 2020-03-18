Breaking News
LDH: COVID-19 cases rise to 240, including 1 new case in Caddo Parish
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Visiting hours suspended at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center due to coronavirus

Coronavirus Closures

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overton Brooks Director Reassigned_68828501

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Visitation to Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is now suspended due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

Officials say visitation will only be allowed for these exceptions:

Patients in palliative care and End-of-Life care
Visitation will be limited to one visitor per patient room, PER DAY
Veterans with scheduled appointments should come to the VA alone, if possible
Emergency care is not affected
Contractors conducting business at the hospital may enter

REMEMBER: If you feel you have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms like those on the CDC website, do not go to the hospital. Instead, call for instructions:

(318) 990-5000
(800) 644-8370

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Trending Stories

Don't Miss