Visiting hours suspended at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center due to coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Visitation to Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is now suspended due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

Officials say visitation will only be allowed for these exceptions:

Patients in palliative care and End-of-Life care

Visitation will be limited to one visitor per patient room, PER DAY

Veterans with scheduled appointments should come to the VA alone, if possible

Emergency care is not affected

Contractors conducting business at the hospital may enter

REMEMBER: If you feel you have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms like those on the CDC website, do not go to the hospital. Instead, call for instructions:

(318) 990-5000

(800) 644-8370

