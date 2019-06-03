Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man killed in a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting in southwest Shreveport has been identified.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office, the victim was 25-year-old Rachard Jonathan Alexander Gross of Shreveport.

Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Blom Boulevard just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, When officers arrived, they found Gross lying in the yard of the home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Oschners LSU Health where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, 18-year-old Kevin Gaines Jr., was still on the scene when police arrived and was taken into custody.

Police said Gross and Gaines were in an argument when Gaines pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots into Gross' upper body.

