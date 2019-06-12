Friends and family of downtown shooting victims speak out

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A second person has died after being shot Sunday outside of a downtown Shreveport nightclub.

People who know the victims say they are frustrated by the violence in the city, and they want it to stop.

"I was numb when I got the news," said Bishop Isaac Brooks Sr., reacting to the news of the death of a young lady who was like a daughter to him. "The way times are now, it's senseless killings and shootings that don't have to happen,"

Chasmine Walters died Monday night after being shot outside of Royalty Cigar and Hookah Lounge Sunday night. "She would always say 'Hey Uncle.'" Brooks grew up with Chasmine's father. "She always left with encouraging words and encouraged me."

The night of the shooting, Walters was sent to the hospital with three other victims. The lone survivor has not been named. Leejerryius Baines died Sunday night after being shot in the head.

"To break the news to my nephew," said DeAveon Benjamin, whose sister is the mother of Baines' child. "It was devastating. My sister, she's devastated, man. It's heartbreaking. He was a great person, man. He was a great father. Any time I came into contact with him, we would always be talking about what we could do for our children."

Benjamin has been trying to share a message throughout Shreveport by chanting with a sign that says "Stop the Killing," hoping the community hears and pays attention. "Make smarter decisions. Think about it before you act. It's heartbreaking out here."

Bishop Brooks is hoping for the same.

"Have the lord first in your life and get to know the Lord but just stop this senseless killing."

Police have not yet named a suspect and police say the other victim suffers from serious injuries. Police ask if you know any information about the shooting call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

---

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.