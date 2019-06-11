High-speed chase ends with million dollar meth bust
(KPRC/NBC News) A high-speed police chase through Houston, Texas ended with a massive drug bust Monday.
That chase began around 11:20 a.m. and ended after the driver became stuck in traffic.
"The speeds that he was going, the erratic driving that he was doing, it's definitely dangerous for everybody that's involved," a Houston Police Department sergeant said.
A man and woman inside the vehicle were arrested on numerous charges.
Police said the chase was part of a narcotics investigation and that a search of the truck turned up 10 kilos of methamphetamine and some heroin valued at an estimated $1 million.
