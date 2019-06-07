Shreveport Police looking for theft suspect

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Shreveport Police

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Shreveport Police is asking the public to help them find a theft suspect.

Police say on May 29, they were called to the 5900 block of Line Avenue in reference to a theft.

Police say the victim told them they agreed to give the suspect a ride to a nearby location. Prior to giving the ride, the suspect was left alone inside the victim's vehicle briefly. After the ride, the victim noticed his firearm missing from inside his vehicle.

If you know who the suspect is, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.



---

