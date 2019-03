Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. One person shot and killed in Greenwood, LA

CADDO PARISH, LA - One person is dead and another is detained following a shooting Sunday evening in Caddo Parish.

It happened on Sadie Street and Golden Meadows Drive in Greenwood just after 7:00 p.m.

Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office tell us that one family member shot and killed another family member.

One person is detained in the shooting.