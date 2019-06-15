Crime

Shreveport man convicted in 2016 slayings

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:01 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 01:52 AM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been found guilty in the 2016 slaying of his step-son and another man.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, 52-year-old Jerry Jackson was found guilty Friday of manslaughter by the eight-man, four-woman jury in connection with the July 20, 2016 rifle slaying of his stepson, Kendrick Brown. He was also found guilty as charged of second-degree murder for the death of the stepson's friend, Michael Dillard.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a disagreement among the men at a home in the 3300 block of Bond Drive that escalated, ending with Jackson arming himself with a rifle and firing it multiple times.

Jackson is facing mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, for the second-degree murder conviction, and up to 40 years for the manslaughter conviction.

He's due back in Caddo District Court on June 26 for sentencing.

---

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News