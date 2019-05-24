Shreveport man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of 1 month-old son

Kenneth Ray Willis, 35, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of one-month-old Zamian Willis. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - A Shreveport man will spend 35 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2007 death of his infant son.

Kenneth Ray Willis, 35, was on trial in Caddo District Court on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of one-month-old Zamian Willis.

According to the Caddo District Attorney's Office, Willis pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday after the state had presented its final witness.

The plea agreement allows Willis to avoid a mandatory life sentence he would have received had he been convicted of second-degree murder.

