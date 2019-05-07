Shreveport man charged with murder of 7-year-old step-son

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been arrested and charged in the death of his 7-year-old step-son.

Robert Russell, 33, of the 9400 block of Castlebrook Circle, was arrested late Monday night on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder.

The boy is identified as Lemarion Lewis, according to an arrest affidavit. Lewis, who just turned seven in March, lived at the same address as Russell and died Friday at the home. The affidavit notes that there were "injuries" involved in the child's death, but police have not released details regarding how Lewis died.

Russell remains in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on $750,000 bond.

