Suspect in LSU basketball player's death asks for lower bail

BATON ROUGE, LA - A Louisiana man accused of fatally shooting LSU basketball player Wayde Sims has asked for his $350,000 bail to be reduced, saying he's "totally remorseful" for the "unfortunate" death.

The Advocate reports 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson is set to appear in court Thursday, exactly a week since his handwritten apology letter and reduction request was filed in court.

Simpson has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 death of Sims, who was shot in the head during a fistfight outside of a fraternity party near Southern University.

Authorities have said DNA collected from a pair of glasses found at the scene matched a sample of DNA Simpson gave investigators. An arrest report says witnesses told authorities that the glasses were knocked off the shooter's face during the fight.

