SHREVEPORT, La. - The person who was fatally shot in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood early Thursday morning has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office identified the victim as 18-year-old Delvantae L. Bell.

Officers found Bell around 4:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Harrison St. near Linwood Ave.

Bell was taken to University Health where he was pronounced deceased.

