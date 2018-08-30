UPDATE: Coroner identified Cedar Grove shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, La. - The person who was fatally shot in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood early Thursday morning has been identified.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's office identified the victim as 18-year-old Delvantae L. Bell.
Officers found Bell around 4:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Harrison St. near Linwood Ave.
Bell was taken to University Health where he was pronounced deceased.
