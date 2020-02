The Global Wildlife Center in Folsom, Louisiana offers an exotic experience, without purchasing a flight. People of all ages were pleased with their safari experience.

The non profit animal conservatory began in 1991, with just a few animals. Now there are 4,000 animals and 30 different species. Giraffes, deer, llamas, birds, alpacas, and kangaroos populate the well kept property, which includes a man made pond and thousands of trees. When it first opened there were only a few hundred visitors a week and horseback tours were available. Now the wildlife center sees as many as 1,500 people a day and 250,000 people a year.