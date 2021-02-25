Destination Louisiane: Shreveport Aquarium

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Aquarium has become a go-to destination for lovers of the deep sea. Boasting over 250 species and 1,000 animals, it offers the only tailor-made aquarium experience in North Louisiana.

“Whatever our guests are interested in, we really get to hear that and act on it,” said Destiny Garcia, General Manager of the Shreveport Aquarium. “So, its very customized to our community, and I think guests can feel that.”

That customization is evident with the interactivity available at the aquarium. Garcia says the most-popular attraction is the sting-ray touch tank.

“They’re very social. If you put your hands in the tank, there’s a great chance they’re going to swim on over and just be curious,” Garcia said. “So, we get to interact with them, and they just have fantastic personalities.”

The Aquarium has been open for three years, and is located in the heart of Downtown Shreveport. They’re open seven days a week, Sunday-Friday from Noon to 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

You can find out more about the aquarium here.