Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo brings her stage show The Experience Live to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The stage show The Experience Live! comes to the Municipal Auditorium on October 15th, 2021.

Theresa Caputo will share personal stories about her life and what a medium is and how her gift works.

This is a live show, so she will be face to face with fans while she lets the spirits guide her around the audience. There will be a large video display so everyone can be in on the action.

Theresa has appeared for 14 seasons on TLC’s Long Island Medium as well as The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly and Michael, Dr. Oz., The Today Show and now she adds KTAL NBC 6’s The Lynn Vance Show to her list. To see the full interview with Lynn Vance click HERE.

For tickets and more information head over to www.theresacaputo.com.