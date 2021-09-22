The Southern University Museum of Art in Shreveport is a cultural destination

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Southern University Museum of Art at Shreveport is the only museum dedicated to the art and culture of Africans and African Americans in north Louisiana.

Inside, you will find both rotating and permanent exhibitions. On the first floor, you will find local and regional art displayed, some of these displays are rotated. On the second floor, you will see a permanent exhibition with art from Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Mali, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Interactive experiences and group activities are available. But you must book those ahead. To book ahead, contact museum coordinator Dr. Angelique Feaster Evans at 318-670-9631 or by email at afeaster@susla.edu.

