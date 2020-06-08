Destination Texas

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Weird
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state leaders give COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
Top Stories
A look back, and follow-up, on coronavirus good-deed tales
When protesters cry ‘defund the police,’ what does it mean?
Cristobal now a depression drenching Mississippi River basin
Live
Tourist rescued after being trapped 6 days in well in Bali
Coronavirus
Unsung Heroes
Coronavirus Closures
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Texas Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Keep Calm & Carry Out
We’re Open
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Gov. Edwards to hold Cristobal, COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.
Noon Monday update: Light to moderate downpours from Cristobal will continue for the ArkLaTex
1 pm Sunday Cristobal Update: storm slows down as it approaches Louisiana coast
United Cajun Navy prepares airboats for Tropical Storm
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
MLB Texas
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
NFL gives teams planner for total reopening of facilities
AP sources: MLB offers 76-game year, up to 16 playoff teams
Former NFL player Reche Caldwell shot, killed outside Florida home
LSU football postpones voluntary workouts
Community
Events
Contests
Red River Balloon Rally
Honoring Our Graduates
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Center Point Energy | Red River Balloon Rally
Video
Top Stories
SporTran to increase services, add more routes
The Lynn Vance Show 150 / New Normal Drive-In and Car Horn Symphony
Video
Protesters gather for peaceful walk and prayer in Sevier County
Video
The 2020 Red River Balloon Rally kicks off next Friday
Video
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Better By The Yard Contest with Akin’s Nursery
Video
Top Stories
Film Prize Jr. to be a virtual event this year
Video
Top Stories
NWLA Mardi Gras Association encourages cancellation of 2021 events; parades pending
Memorial Day weekend draws crowds and triggers warnings
USDA Forest Service reminds every adventurer to “be outdoor safe”
Video
Drive-In Movies Make a Comeback Memorial Day Weekend
Video
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
Lawyers: US not investigating Prince Andrew in Epstein probe
Top Stories
6 Things You Should Know | June 8th, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Elmer Fudd to no longer have rifle in new ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons
Video
The Obamas deliver speeches during YouTube virtual ceremony
NY Times editorial page editor resigns amid fury over op-ed
JK Rowling’s tweets on transgender people spark outrage
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Houston holds 6-hour public viewing for George Floyd
Destination Texas
‘Destination Texas’ shines a light on local attractions to visit
Video
Destination Texas: Exploring the State Capitol grounds
More Destination Texas
Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene
|
Austin
|
Dallas/Fort Worth
|
Houston
|
Lubbock
|
San Angelo
|
San Antonio
|
All Parks
Activities Listed by TPWD
Activities Home
Biking
Birding
Boating, Paddling
Camping, Lodging, RVs
Caving
Fishing
Geocaching
Group Gatherings
Hiking
History & Culture
Horseback Riding
Hunting
Off-Roading
Playing Sports
Photography
Picnicking
Rock Climbing
Stargazing
Swimming
Texas Outdoor Family
Volunteering
Accessible Facilities
Wildlife Viewing
2020 Red River Balloon Rally
Enter to Win the Better By The Yard Contest
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Don't Miss
6 Things You Should Know | June 8th, 2020
Video
Chest with over $1M worth of treasure hidden in Rocky Mountains for a decade has been found
Teen who spent 10 hours cleaning up after a protest is rewarded with a car and a college scholarship
Elmer Fudd to no longer have rifle in new ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons
Video
Best friends who asked people to ‘relax and have a beer,’ get a call from Brad Paisley
Video
Stray gator relocated from causeway after tropical storm flooding
Video
Heartwarming: Local teens help rescue dog left for dead on highway
Video
Nativo