Destination Texas: Lake Meredith & Alibates Flint Quarries

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For those looking to soak up some sun on the water and learn a little bit about Texas Panhandle history at the same time, there is a place for you.

“Only other place I’d rather be is on a golf course, but on a day like this, you can’t beat this. This is great,” said Rick Chester, Amarillo resident.

Chester and his family are avid visitors to Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.

“Well, my daughter and soon to be son-in-law, they have a boat and they’ve invited me out for the day. We’ve always used the lake, always. We fished out here. We boated out here, camping and everything you can think of,” said Chester.

Which just scratches the surface of what the 7,000 surface acre area of the lake and its recreation area has to offer.

“We have a lot of deer hunting. A lot of duck hunting and quail hunting goes on in the park, there’s a lot of opportunities. The Rosita Flats area, through special use permits, you can use your off-road vehicles in the parks,” said Eric Smith, Lake Meredith National Recreation Area Superintendent.

Smith said this year they have seen record-breaking visitation.

“The fishery at Lake Meredith has been on fire this year. The crappie fishing, the walleye fishing, bass fishing has been really good. So that’s drawing a lot of people from the panhandle and from other parts of the country,” said Smith.

Adjacent to the lake sits the Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument which helps preserve the natural Alibates flint that’s been quarried for thousands of years. Which just adds another reason for you to go out and enjoy the unique area.

“There’s an endless opportunity for people to come to Lake Meredith and enjoy the outdoors,” said Smith.

For more information on pricing, click here.