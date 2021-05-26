Destination Texas family fun great outdoors

KTAL NBC 6 “Destination Texas” special to air Saturday

Destination Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – The summer months usually mean summer vacation.

If you’re looking for something to do with your family, there are several spots across east Texas to have a fun experience for the entire family.

Join us Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on KSHV/V-45 for our “Destination Texas” special.

The special will include visits to these locations across east Texas:

Safari Park
Aviation Museum
Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards
Josey Ranch
Ace of Clubs
Texarkana Trails
American Freedom Museum

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination Texas Map - Click on a location for a preview

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

Trending Stories

Don't Miss