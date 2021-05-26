KTAL NBC 6 “Destination Texas” special to air Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – The summer months usually mean summer vacation.

If you’re looking for something to do with your family, there are several spots across east Texas to have a fun experience for the entire family.

Join us Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on KSHV/V-45 for our “Destination Texas” special.

The special will include visits to these locations across east Texas:

Safari Park

Aviation Museum

Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards

Josey Ranch

Ace of Clubs

Texarkana Trails

American Freedom Museum