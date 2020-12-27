                                     
5-year-old rings bell after finishing chemotherapy in St. Pete

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 5-year-old boy rang a bell at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg signifying the end of his chemotherapy treatment for a brain tumor.

A hospital spokesperson said Jase Black has a condition called neurofibromatosis Type 1. He received 60 weeks of chemotherapy before he got to “ring out” this past week.

Jase concluded his bell ringing ceremony with a few dances for the camera and hospital staff.

The spokesperson said Jase’s brain tumor was non cancerous.

