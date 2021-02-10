6-year-old driver steals truck, slams into home

(KPNX/NBC NEWS) — One person was injured after a 6-year-old took their parents’ truck for a joyride and crashed it into a home in Glendale, Arizona.

“A neighbor actually called me in the morning at 6 a.m. and woke me up because she says there’s a car in my parents’ house,” said Ligia Visoan, a member of the family whose house was hit.

“I thought she was joking at first, but nope, it really happened,” she added.

The Glendale Police Department said the child grabbed his father’s keys off the bathroom counter shortly before 6 a.m. while his father was getting dressed.

His father heard the truck engine rev and ran outside. By then, the truck had already crashed into the nearby home.

Visoan’s sister was sleeping in the bedroom where the truck struck the house.

Read more: http://bit.ly/3p5kCGv

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.