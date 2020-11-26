Heartwarming photo shows Lafayette police officer spending part of his shift helping homeless man

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Having been with the Lafayette Police Department for 22 years, Sgt. Forrest Blanton has come to know the faces of the homeless in the community.

At a glance earlier this week while on duty, Sgt. Blanton is seen approaching a man who appeared to have everything he owned in a small carrying case.

But there was more.

Turns out, Sgt. Blanton went above and beyond his duties to help a community member in need.

A viewer submitted a photo of Blanton get out of his unit and give a homeless man a large bag of food.

The passerby said the gesture assured him there are many great caring police officers in our area.

From everyone here at KLFY, we see you Officer Blanton and Lafayette PD, keep up the good work!