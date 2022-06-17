CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman who survived human trafficking and the prison system and then became a national advocate to help others shared her harrowing tale at LSU Shreveport on Thursday.

Cyntoia Brown Long’s story is graphic but a reality, and it serves to bring justice for others like her. She was this year’s guest speaker for the South Central U.S. Human Trafficking Conference hosted by Caddo Parish. Brown Long was a young teen when she became a child sex slave.

“Even though I was a 13-year-old girl, a 13-year-old child having sex with adult men, I didn’t fit the mold of what most people would look for in trafficking,” she said.

She addressed a captive audience at LSU Shreveport, sharing how her years as a troubled youth led to her becoming a victim of human trafficking. The Department of State reports that, because they depend on their families, trafficked children often face violence or having their needs unmet if they don’t comply.

“Being with men was viewed as nothing more than making sure I had food in my mouth, clothes on my back, or a roof over my head,” Brown Long said.

She explained how working as a child sex slave led to her being sentenced to life in prison. At the age of 16, she shot and killed a man in Tennessee who paid for sex and became violent toward her. After her story received national attention, her sentence was commuted.

“You see a kid facing a life sentence when they are 16 and think, well, how did this happen? What happened? I had to go through that journey myself. I had to unpack a lot of things to really heal from a lot of the trauma that I endured during that time frame. So I just put it all in a book and shared how God brought me through it all.”

She wrote about her life in a book called, My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System. Brown Long’s story serves as an example of what it looks like to survive trafficking and come out the other side. Her testimony is important for those who work with children who are human trafficking victims.

“We know it’s to be handled differently than any other type of criminal case because most of these girls, or boys, but mostly girls, who are involved in this are doing this because they are being forced to. They are being sold,” said Caddo Parish Juvenile Court Judge Ree Casey-Jones.

Judge Jones said Caddo Parish, along with the entire state of Louisiana, has a high rate of sex slavery, but both the parish and the state have developed new programs and resources to help victims. He says the most important thing to know is there is hope.

There are several non-profits in Caddo Parish Judge Jones says are available for victims of human trafficking, including Project Celebration, Purchased: Not for Sale, and the Free Coalition.

Brown Long travels the country to share her story. She’s been featured on NBC’s Nightly News and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. She has written several books about her life that are available online and at book stores across the nation.