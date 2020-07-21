Amazon officially delays Prime Day

(NBC News) – The coronavirus pandemic has pushed back Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year.

Amazon is postponing Prime Day in the U.S., the company announced Tuesday. Amazon didn’t announce a date for the two-day summer sales event, which is typically held in mid-July, saying it will share “more details soon.”

Earlier this month, Amazon told third-party sellers to use the week of Oct. 5 as a “placeholder date” for Prime Day promotions and coupons. The company declined to comment further regarding that date.

