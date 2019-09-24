Ask the Chief: Your questions answered live

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After more than nine months leading the Shreveport Police Department as Interim Chief, Ben Raymond is officially taking over the job.

The Shreveport City Council voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to confirm Mayor Adrian Perkin’s nominee Ben Raymond as Chief of Police.

What do you want to know about his plans for the department and the addressing of crime-related issues in the city?

KTAL NBC News Channel 6 is giving you the opportunity to send in questions for the newly elected chief, live on Monday, September 30 on KTAL NBC 6 News at 5.

Send us your questions to news@ktalnews.tv

Please put “ASK THE CHIEF” on the email’s subject line.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.