Astronomers find evidence for a “cosmic homicide”

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Relationships will be put to the test as partners navigate becoming both partners and co-workers sharing the same space.

“It is one thing to return to your partner or spouse after work, it is another to be in close proximity all day long. Conflict is unavoidable,” said Elizabeth Dorrance Hall, assistant professor in the Communication Department at Michigan State University and director of the Family Communication and Relationships Lab.

Dorrance Hall explains that now more than ever, it's important to practice being a “good partner” because tensions escalate in relationships during times of uncertainty.

“Little things get blown out of proportion and small annoyances can turn into screaming matches,” Dorrance Hall said. “Times of transition – like moving from out-of-the-house jobs to working from home – can create uncertainty. Layer that with the uncertainty about the state of the world, the economy and our health care system, and it’s a situation primed for relational discord.”

What can people do to avoid creating a toxic situation in our homes?