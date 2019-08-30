Authorities: Suspect wounded, deputy’s belt deflects bullet

RIVER RIDGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a deputy was spared a serious injury when his gun belt deflected a bullet and a suspect was shot and wounded during an incident that began with a call to help someone with mental health issues.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Rivarde tells news outlets the suspect was also bitten by a police dog Thursday night. He says deputies were at the River Ridge scene more than an hour when someone pulled out a gun and fired at a deputy.

Captain Rivarde is addressing the media to provide an update regarding a JPSO Deputy being shot tonight in the 8700 block of Melrose Ln. Deputy is fine and suspect is in custody. Posted by Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 29, 2019

He says the deputy’s gun belt deflected the bullet and deputies then shot at the suspect, who was hit at least once. It’s unclear if the wounded person was the subject of the mental health call.

The wounded person’s identity and condition were not immediately released.