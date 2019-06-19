Autistic boy given ‘Most Likely to Get Lost’ award

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR/NBC NEWS) — An end-of-the-year superlative angers the mother of a student with autism.

Desiree Perez said teachers at Normandin Middle School gave her son a certificate on the last day of school that reads, “Most Likely to Get Lost in a Crowd.” The paper appears to have been signed by a group of teachers, including her son’s.

In a written statement, the New Bedford School District said it’s aware of the situation, and that a “full investigation” is underway.

Perez said she wants a face-to-face meeting with the superintendent, plus more education for the teachers involved.

