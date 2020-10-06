Beetle cam offers bugs-eye view

(KING/NBC News) University of Washington researchers have developed a wearable cameras for tiny insects.

“It’s a fully wireless camera that can stream videos to a smart phone,” explains Vikram Iyer.



The camera weighs about as much as a paperclip and is attached to the bug with a tiny drop of superglue.

It’s the culmination of months of work for Iyer, a Phd student at the University of Washington.

“It’s hard to tell right now how big this is going to get, but hopefully it will be really useful for all kinds of things,” he says.



The camera allows a bugs-eye view into things we couldn’t easily observe before.



Trackers are already using it to follow live Asian Giant Hornets back to their nests so the state can find and eradicate the invasive species.



